Fish and Game looking for the public’s comment for season setting

They are in the middle of gathering public input regarding the 2023/2024 hunting season for bighorn sheep, moose, mountain goats.
Fish and Game
Fish and Game(John Morrison/Getty Images via Canva)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Fish and Game is looking for your input regarding next hunting season.

They do this every 2 years and re-evaluate the hunting season for each animal.

They say public input is valuable because the Fish and Game is the agency in charge of managing these resources, but the public is the one using the resources.

“Stake number 1, and they have a say in how those resources are managed, and this is our opportunity right now to gather that input,” said Mike McDonald, a regional wildlife biologist at Fish and Game.

Public comment can be made until the 29th.

You can do this through their website or by calling the Fish and Game at 208-324-4359.

