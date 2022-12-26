What can and can’t be recycled in Twin Falls following the Christmas holiday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As you are cleaning up from your holiday parties and gatherings, PSI Environmental systems is reminding everyone on what can and can’t be recycled.

In the city of Twin Falls, only three things are able to be recycled.

Tin, Aluminum, and corrugated cardboard are the only three accepted items.

The city of Twin Falls does not accept paper, plastic, or wrapping paper.

It is important to follow by these rules, because if you put an item in your recycling bin that is not on that list, it has a greater impact than you may know.

“It actually contaminates the entire load, so if our drivers don’t see that there is contamination, like wrapping paper, plastic, paper in there or even food contamination, and they dump it into their trucks they actually have to dump that entire load as garbage, so we won’t be able to recycle it, if we do recycle it then that’s a lot of work for the recycle center to pick through your garbage as well to separate it,” said Kacee Gram, the office manager for PSI.

The city of Twin Falls contracts with PSI Environmental systems, and the city decides which items will be accepted for recycling, which are aluminum, tin and cardboard.

