What can and can’t be recycled in Twin Falls following the Christmas holiday

Tin, Aluminum, and corrugated cardboard are the only three accepted items.
Can gift wrap be recycled?
Can gift wrap be recycled?(Ashley Grams)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As you are cleaning up from your holiday parties and gatherings, PSI Environmental systems is reminding everyone on what can and can’t be recycled.

In the city of Twin Falls, only three things are able to be recycled.

Tin, Aluminum, and corrugated cardboard are the only three accepted items.

The city of Twin Falls does not accept paper, plastic, or wrapping paper.

It is important to follow by these rules, because if you put an item in your recycling bin that is not on that list, it has a greater impact than you may know.

“It actually contaminates the entire load, so if our drivers don’t see that there is contamination, like wrapping paper, plastic, paper in there or even food contamination, and they dump it into their trucks they actually have to dump that entire load as garbage, so we won’t be able to recycle it, if we do recycle it then that’s a lot of work for the recycle center to pick through your garbage as well to separate it,” said Kacee Gram, the office manager for PSI.

The city of Twin Falls contracts with PSI Environmental systems, and the city decides which items will be accepted for recycling, which are aluminum, tin and cardboard.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
Carrie Hansen retires.
Longtime City of Twin Falls employee retires after 42 years
Verl Yergensen is safe
Endangered missing person located
Community rallies to support Jerome family displaced by house fire
Community rallies to support Jerome family displaced by house fire
Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter.
Employee killed while confronting shoplifter taking ammunition, authorities say

Latest News

Fish and Game
Fish and Game looking for the public’s comment for season setting
BLM temporarily restricting off-highway vehicle use in the Wood River Valley
BLM temporarily restricting off-highway vehicle use in the Wood River Valley
Sunday evening's online weather update {12/25/2022}
Local ski patrol working to make sure everyone has a helmet on the mountain
Local ski patrol working to make sure everyone has a helmet on the mountain