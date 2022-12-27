Ableidinger, Max Eugene

DECLO—Max Eugene Ableidinger, age 80, of Declo, passed away peacefully in his home in Declo, Idaho, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

Max was born on July 2,1942, to Andy and Maxine Ableidinger in Enid, Oklahoma. While Max did not have a strong desire to learn in a classroom he had a voracious desire to know how to do anything and everything; he could hold his own on just about any topic. Max was said to be one of the smartest men some had ever met.

Max started his journey of life lessons by joining the U.S. Army at the young age of 17!, where he became trained as a master with a rifle as well as parachuting. These skills lead him to being an Army Ranger in the 101 st Airborne. He served three years active duty and three additional years on special assignments as a ranger. Max went places none of us will know.

Max met and married Doris Ableidinger. Together they had two daughters, Leslie and Dawn. They divorced after they moved to the Burley area. Max subsequently met and married his current wife, Janet, in 1980. Max and Janet loved to BBQ with friends and they always had the best spread of food around. They also loved to hit the casinos and play the lotto.

Max was a jack of all trades. He was proficient in all things construction related. He also spent time in the logging industry. He spent many of his years working for Conoco oil company as a terminal station manager in Montana and Burley. After retiring from Conoco, Max leaned on his construction knowledge and became the building inspector for Minidoka County. Max was never idle, having had side-gigs such as a vending and pinball machine business as well as resurfacing pool tables. He had a knack for stained glass and made many beautiful pieces. He and his wife, Janet, used their talents to craft many things over the years for craft fairs, friends and family.

Max could fix anything with a little duct tape and some rubber bands. Things that some would think as junk Max would make a work of art out of them. His children and grandchildren have been the lucky recipients of some of his work.

When Max was diagnosed with cancer, he rose to the challenge of this one last battle. Persevering through chemo and radiation, he fought his battle with courage. Max was grateful to be able to be home with those he loved when he passed.

Max is survived by his wife, Janet (Lee) of Declo; sister, Jackie Reeves of Oklahoma; children, Leslie (Johnson) of South Carolina, Devry Anderson (Heather) of Pleasant Grove, Utah, Dawn Ableidinger of Declo, Idaho, and Stacy Anderson (Melodee) of Las Vegas, Nevada; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Max was preceded in death by his parents; and grandchildren, Tiffanee Anderson and Robert Cole Inouye.

The funeral will be held at 11a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 East 16th Street, in Burley, where a visitation will be held from 10 until 10:45a.m. prior to the service. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Organization. Burial will follow at the Declo Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.