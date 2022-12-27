Bullwacker feed site works to keep elk out of mountain towns

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to keep elk from wandering into residential neighborhoods, the Fish and Game has a feed site for the elk.

Every year, animals migrate down from the mountains into their winter range, and in Blaine County, their winter range is right where the towns are.

“It exists primarily, almost exclusively, to short-stop elk before they travel further down the warm springs drainage and get to the town of Ketchum,” said John Guthrie, a regional wildlife biologist.

The idea is to give the elk the nutrition they need at the feed site, and keep them from the human population. It is the only commission approved winter-feeding site in the entire state.

It sees about 125 elk every year.

“They eat alfalfa pellets, it’s essentially alfalfa that is compressed into the size of a pellet that is the size of your thumb,” said Guthrie.

Elk and deer are mountain lions prey, and mountain lions are often seen in the Hailey, Ketchum area during the wintertime as well.

“So those mountain lions are following their prey items, so we get an uptick in reports of sightings, interactions, incidences with mountain lions this time of year,” said Sierra Robatcek, a regional wildlife biologist.

Humans can do their part to help keep mountain lions out of the towns as well, by not feeding or leaving pets outside, not leaving out garbage, and leave the mountain lion alone, and let fish and game know if a lion is seen in a neighborhood.

“The sooner you call us the better, because then you have a chance at teaching that lion to move away, that he should still be afraid of people, it’s when we don’t get called and that mountain lion gets comfortable, living in that area and around people, that we are sometimes forced to take more extreme measures,” said Robatcek.

The bullwacker feed site is run by officials from Fish and Game, and warn people to not visit the site or feed the elk on your own.

The site is open from December through April.

