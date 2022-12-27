Christmas flight delays

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This past Christmas weekend, travelers were not seeing any holiday cheer, with over 4,500 flights delayed already, and over 2,600 cancellations due another wicked storm system. The weather also impacted some people’s travel plans here in Idaho, but in the end one family here in The Magic Valley is glad to finally be reunited for the holidays.

On Sunday afternoon, at The Magic Valley Regional Airport Ed Deford was waiting for his son to arrive at the airport. His son’s flight was delayed over 24 hours. His original flight was for Saturday at 4:30 pm coming from Wyoming. He added his son had a few flights that were canceled, and he later found one on Christmas Day. Deford was finally able to see his son.

“Christmas traveling has been kinda crazy this year, it’s hard to get flights and then when you do get em you cant control when the weathers gonna happen, and because of that you take what you can get, be happy with it, we know everyone has to work and people don’t like to work on Christmas, I fly a lot it’s difficult to get flights,” said Deford.

Outside the Deford family, many families were reunited at The Magic Valley Regional Airport on Christmas Day. Many are hoping they have an easier time flying home than they did arriving this weekend.

