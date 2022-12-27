Idaho ranks #2 in growth rate percentage

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Second in the nation. That’s where the Gem State sits regarding population growth by percentage according to 2022 census projections.

The state saw a 1.8% increase over 2021, which was about four times faster than the national growth rate. By raw numbers, Idaho saw the 10th highest growth rate in the country with an increase of just under 35,000.

In the previous five years, Idaho’s population grew at an average rate of 2.3%, and this dip, while being high compared to the rest of the country, brings Idaho’s growth rate down to levels not seen in the state since 2016.

According to census data, nearly 90% of the growth within the state was driven by new residents and roughly 10% by natural growth, when new births outnumber deaths.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.