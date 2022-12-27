IRS to delay $600 reporting threshold for online sales

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For those who sell items online, there’s good news coming from the IRS.

The IRS announced it will delay implementing the $600 reporting threshold for third-party payment forms.

As a result, third-party settlement organizations will not be required to report tax year 2022 transactions on a form 1099-k.

The American Rescue Plan of 2021 changed the reporting threshold for third-party settlement organizations, including Venmo, Paypal and Cashapp.

The new threshold for business transactions is $600 per year; changed from the previous threshold of more than 200 transactions per year, exceeding an aggregate amount of $20,000.

The latter though will remain in effect.

Additional details on the delay will be available in the near future along with additional information to help taxpayers and industry.

For taxpayers who may have already received a 1099-K because of the statutory changes, the IRS is working rapidly to provide instructions and clarity so that taxpayers understand what to do.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.