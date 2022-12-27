New Year’s Eve Ball Drop set for Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Christmas now in the rearview, the holiday celebrations carry on in the Magic Valley. New Year’s Eve is next on the docket.

A tradition will be returning to Twin Falls for the 20th time, as the Magic Valley Ball Drop is set for Saturday night from the Grain Silos on 5th Ave South.

One change to this year’s event, It is being hosted by the recently reopened Lamphouse Theatre, which relaunched their business earlier this summer.

The hosts are hoping for a little ‘weather luck’ this year.

“It looks like it’s not going to be quite so cold, which is good. So, people mill about, we’ll have a firepit and maybe even those outdoor heaters, so you can stand around and cheer us on,” said David Woodhouse from the Lamphouse Theater.

The festivities officially begin around 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, but Woodhead is encouraging those attending to head down early and spend some time at the nearby businesses to kick off the fun.

