Sawtooth Avalanche Center issues High-Level avalanche warning across Central Idaho

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Sawtooth Avalanche Center has issued a high-level backcountry avalanche warning for all forecasted zones in Central Idaho, including the Wood River Valley.

According to the Avalanche Center’s website, heavy, wet snowfall, valley rain, and strong winds are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions, from the mountain tops to the valley floor.

The Center continues by saying, widespread avalanching is likely to occur. With some large enough to snap trees or destroy a wood-frame house.

Officials ask residents to stay off and out from below steep slopes (slopes steeper than about 30 degrees).

Avalanches may impact roadways, trails, and structures in the valley bottom.

AVALANCHE WARNING IN EFFECT (KMVT-NEWS)

Areas of impact : Galena Summit, Eastern Mountains, Soldier Mountain, and Wood River Mountains

Sawtooth Mountain

Smoky Mountain

White Cloud Mountain

Boulder Mountain

Soldier Mountain

Pioneer Mountain

Southern Salmon River Mountain

The waring also includes the mountains near Banner Summit, Stanley, Atlanta, Smiley Creek, Galena Summit, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue, Carey and Fairfield.

The backcountry avalanche warning does not apply to highway avalanche programs or operating ski areas.

The warning is scheduled to remain in effect until 6:00AM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

For more information on the Sawtooth Avalanche Centers forecasted warning, Click Here.

