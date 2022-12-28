4th annual Beet Drop set to kick-off in Rupert this weekend

The 28 foot tall beet, known as Crystal, lights up and is lifted 150 feet in the air every News Year Eve as the clock is about to strike midnight.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:49 AM MST
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The 4th annual Rupert Beet Drop is set to take place on New Year’s Eve in the Rupert City Square, and there are some wrinkles to the event this year.

When Crystal reaches her apex she can be seen 6 miles away. Event organizer and E Street Deli owner Ryan McEuen said he came up with the idea four years ago and even drew the idea on a napkin. He felt Rupert should have something similar to the Boise Potato to represent one of Southern Idaho’s major cash crops.

“I saw this as an opportunity as something to celebrate. The sugar beet is a very important part of the Idaho economy. Companies like Amalgamated Sugar, who is also a sponsor of the event here, have brought it to a global economy,” McEuen said.

Additionally, he said since its inception the event has gotten bigger and better every year.

“I have a strong feeling this year is going to be the biggest folks. It’s going to be the biggest I promise. Come on down folks,” McEuen said.

He expects somewhere in the neighborhood 5,500 people to attend the event this weekend. Melody Bar owner Jim Armstrong is a sponsor of the event and plans to have a beer garden set up outside his bar as festivities kick off. He said the Beet Drop is a huge economic driver for the small town of Rupert. He is expecting a 30 to 40 percent increase in sales New Years Eve

“From Twin to Burley , the whole community is supposed to watch this. We are getting geared up and we are getting ready. it’s going to be a good evening,” Armstrong said.

McEuen added the event has a downstream effect on hotels, gas stations, and other small businesses in Rupert. He said the Beet Drop has caught the attention of people outside of Idaho.

“Just create that tourism,” said McEuen. “People are coming in from Minnesota this year. We have folks coming in from Florida this year. It’s attracting people.”

To add a little extra punch to the festivities this weekend, 25-year-old Jerome native Ellie Mae will be performing. She plans to do an hour-long set around 9pm, and she said she will be playing a lot of original songs.

“Rupert definitely has the hometown feel,” said Mae. " It’s super fun to be surrounded by a lot of farmers, a lot of local people, and a lot of people that I know.”

Festivities kick off at 6:30pm on Saturday in Rupert, and some people already have their New Year resolutions planned.

“I’d like to get my family together more often during the summer,” Armstrong said.

Mae added, “To release an album. We (my band) have been working on it, so hopefully we will get that done.”

