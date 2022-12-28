Cassia County School District begins offering Blessing Boxes for the community

Blessing Box
Blessing Box(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:25 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County School District is making it easier to get assistance, with the beginning of their new Blessing Boxes.

Located in front of every school in Cassia County, the Blessing Boxes remove all barriers for people who need food, hygiene products, or school supplies.

The boxes also make it easy to donate, as people can just stop off anytime to donate non-perishable items.

These Blessing Boxes are new and have already been helpful to members of the community.

“What this is, this is an opportunity for our community to take care of each other, and like right here it says where our community comes together to support each other, take what you need and give what you can,” said Kim Bedke, the federal programs coordinator for the Cassia County School District.

They ask that people follow the do’s and don’ts’s for the Blessing Boxes, such as only taking items you need, and donating only accepted items.

