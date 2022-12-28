Fixing broken pipes yourself may not be a good idea

Fixing your broken pipes yourself may not be a good idea. (WRDW/WAGT)
By Taylor Martin and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - Homeowners are flocking to hardware stores trying to find supplies to fix their damaged and broken pipes.

Plumbers are busier than ever, so some people are forced to take the frustrating situation into their own hands, but that may not be a good idea.

Plumbers said they’re letting people know repairs could take two to four days. People WRDW spoke with said they were told it could take two weeks. And for them, that’s not an option.

Professionals say practicing patience could protect your wallet.

People like Floyd Haynes are just trying to gather the supplies they need to get the water back on in their homes. He said he took the proper precautions and covered his pipes, but they still burst.

“They’re talking about maybe a week or two out before they come repair my pipes. So, I can’t be without water for a week or two,” he said.

Tony Mariano with Flow-Pro Plumbing said while repairing your pipes yourself isn’t a terrible idea, it certainly isn’t recommended.

He said if Augusta-area residents out shopping for plumbing supplies can’t find what they need, there’s a reason.

“I know that Lowe’s and I know that Home Depot are slap sold out, and I’ve gotten phone calls all day about people trying to go to buy the supplies themselves, and we have them,” he said. “We’ve pretty much bought everybody out when it comes down to it because that’s our business.”

Mariano also said that DIY repairs if anything will only be a temporary fix and could cost you more money in the long run.

“Out of all the calls that we do, I can almost guarantee you that more than a quarter of them are people who tried to fix things themselves and it didn’t work out,” he said.

Mariano said if you aren’t confident in your ability to fix your pipes, you may want to leave it to the professionals. Even if you are confident, you’ll still want to call a plumber to come out.

