Harris, Jeannine Wake

BURLEY—Jeannine Wake Harris, a 93-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care, in Burley, where she had resided since July of this year.

She was born April, 1, 1929, in Almo, Idaho, the daughter of Charles Francis Wake and Janie Isabelle Rice. Jeannine attended school in Almo, Idaho. After graduating, she moved to Burley, where she worked at a local restaurant, and where she met her future husband, Willie Harris. They were married July 27, 1946, in Elko, Nevada. They spent most of their lives in Burley, where Jeannine worked as a cook at Connor’s Café and Price’s Café. She was a marvelous cook and enjoyed the friendships she made while working.

Jeannine loved the outdoors and enjoyed many camping and fishing trips. She enjoyed crafts and became a talented artist whose paintings are treasured by her family. She also enjoyed writing poetry and other works. She will be remembered for her kind and caring spirit, her love of life, and her positive, humble outlook.

She is survived by her children, Sherry Mabey of Welton, Arizona, Sherral Jones of Welton, Arizona, Willie Harris of Burley, Cliff (Cyndee) Harris of Boise, Wade (Janet) Harris of Bend, Oregon, and Janie (Layne) Rutschke of Rupert; one brother, Garth Wake of Kent, Washington; 21 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie; her son, James Harris; two sons-in-law, Barry Mabey, and Devon Jones; her parents, Charles and Janie Wake; and her siblings, Nathaniel, Eldred, Mildred, Edgar, Virel, and Thales.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Unity 2nd Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop Lee Greer officiating. Family and friends will be received at the Church from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will take place at Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo.

A live webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

