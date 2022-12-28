Intermountain Gas applies for cost increase as natural gas prices remain high

Intermountain tells KMVT the requested change results in no additional profits for the company.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A unique request by Intermountain Gas could mean residential customers see a 17% increase in costs beginning in February of 2023.

On Tuesday, the company submitted an interim price increase request to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission.

The price would last until the usual purchased gas cost adjustment, which happens each summer.

Why the extra increase…? High costs for natural gas, much like all consumers are facing, is impacting on the company’s ability to maintain current prices.

Intermountain tells KMVT the requested change results in no additional profits for the company. And if prices begin to drop, they will pass savings along to clients.

“If Intermountain collects more from the customers than it actually pays for the gas during the interim period, the difference would be returned to customers,” said Laura Lueder, Spokesperson for Intermountain Gas.

To avoid inconsistent prices on your bill, Intermountain Gas urges customers to use their level pay system, which balances costs by projecting yearly usage and charging you an even monthly amount.

