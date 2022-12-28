Prioritizing mental health resolutions for NYE

As we head into 2023, doctors are urging people to assess their mental health as a priority when planning their new year’s resolutions.
Western State Hospital is helping to promote overall wellness during Mental Health Month.
Prioritizing mental health resolutions for NYE
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New year, new me. The common saying as the end of the year approaches and people begin to think about their new year’s resolutions.

But according to mental health experts, often the common trend is to focus on changes to our appearance rather than our overall wellbeing.

As we head into 2023, doctors are urging people to assess their mental health as a priority when planning their new year’s resolutions.

Experts say one of the main reasons why so many struggle with their mental health is because they can be unaware of what they are dealing with.

“When a patient comes into our office, there’s a lot of times they don’t know that their symptoms are related to depression and anxiety,” said Michele Long a Nurse Practitioner.

Healthcare providers say mental health struggles have increased since the pandemic. With nearly 40% of American adults reporting symptoms of some mental illness.

One lesser-known fact, you can report your mental health issues with your primary care physician.

