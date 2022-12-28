FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two men are recovering from their injuries tonight, following an explosion at a Filer RV Park.

According to Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Lori Stewart, the call came in just after 3:45 P.M. at 2404 East, 3830 North.

Two men were working in a camper, when an unknown source of ignition caused the explosion.

They were taken to Saint Luke’s Magic Valley.

No other information has been released at this time.

The Filer Fire Department is investigating.

Two men inured following small explosion in Filer (KMVT-NEWS)

