Behind the Business: Blast Masters

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Now that winter break is well underway, kids are looking for something to do. In this week’s Behind the Business Kristine Zand takes us to Blast Masters.

Last month, on 2nd Avenue in Twin Falls, Blast Masters had their grand opening event.

Owner Don Sawyer says there’s just so few things for kids and families to come out and do, Blast Masters is a great addition.

“It’s just a fun place for the kids everybody has a good time the adults the children we offer birthday parties it’s just a great time for everybody,” said Sawyer.

Sawyer says checking-in takes little time and you’ll be off to play in no time.

‘You get a wrist band for the time you’re playing, we’ll also let you hand pick your nerf guns, get you vested up for which team you’re going to be on, and then the teams will come out and battle down with the ref out here,” said Sawyer.

He said the previous owner had a great time participating in the game.

“The previous owner actually offered it up for sale and I asked my son what do you think of this and he said it would be a lot of fun,” said Sawyer.

On the Blast Masters website it says “if you have a family dispute, it’s the best place to go”.

“You can settle it and nobody gets hurt, it’s a lot of fun, it’s a lot of exercise running around it’s a great play activity,” said Sawyer.

Blast Masters offers more than just Nerf gun play.

“Battles in the arena, birthday party packages,” added Sawyer.

Admission is $12 per hour on the weekend, and $17 unlimited play. They also offer $12 unlimited play on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

