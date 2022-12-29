Con Paulos wraps up 100 Acts of Kindness by giving away two new vehicles

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the entire 2022 calendar year, Con Paulos Chevrolet in Jerome has been celebrating hitting the 100 years of business milestone, with what they’re calling 100 Acts of Kindness.

But before the clock runs out in 2022, Con Paulos had two more gifts for the community.

On Thursday morning in Jerome, the dealership gave away two brand-new vehicles to a set of very lucky community members.

In partnership with the Jerome Chamber of Commerce, the first vehicle was won by a raffle drawing that consisted of dedicated members of the community, and customers over the last year.

The winner of the car says he is very appreciative of Con Paulos, and everyone in the community that made it possible.

And as for Con Paulos himself, he says after 100 years of the Paulos name in business, he couldn’t think of a better way to give back to his community.

“It’s been a great experience for myself, for my family, for all of our employees and their families. We’ve tried to involve as many of those as we can in a lot of the activities. And I think we’ve all benefitted by having these experiences,” said Paulos.

Another member of the community was the recipient of a brand-new vehicle from Con Paulos as well.

Over the last year, the dealership, alone with other community partners, have been working to deliver a handicap accessible van to another Magic Valley Resident.

And thanks to the generosity of many, the keys to that van were handed over to its new owner.

