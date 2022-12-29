Man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend dies in prison on Christmas Day

Authorities in Illinois says Rayshawn Smith has died in prison after pleading guilty to...
Authorities in Illinois says Rayshawn Smith has died in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his ex-girlfriend.(Winnebago County Sheriff)
By WIFR Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CREST HILL, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - Illinois authorities say a prisoner has died while serving a life sentence for murder.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, 46-year-old Rayshawn Smith died while in custody on Christmas Day.

WIFR reports Smith had pleaded guilty in the murder case of his ex-girlfriend Ashley Hardin, 38, earlier this year. He was given a life sentence on Dec. 16 and transferred to the Stateville Northern Reception and Classification Center.

Authorities said an autopsy has been performed, but Smith’s cause of death has not been immediately released.

Smith reportedly posted a video on social media in July, confessing to taking Hardin’s life. Police said they had found her body with two gunshot wounds in Winnebago County.

Copyright 2022 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
Two men inured following small explosion in Filer
Two men injured following small explosion in Filer
Carrie Hansen retires.
Longtime City of Twin Falls employee retires after 42 years
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter.
Employee killed while confronting shoplifter taking ammunition, authorities say

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed...
Helicopter with 4 on board crashes in Gulf of Mexico
Thursday evening's online weather update {12/29/2022}
The officer is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving domestic...
Florida officer arrested after armed standoff with SWAT team, authorities say
The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
12-year-old boy dies from flu after EMS unable to reach him in blizzard, family says
Sun Sprouts is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were...
Alfalfa sprouts being recalled after salmonella outbreak