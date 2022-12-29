Twin Falls prepares for NYE 2022

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New Year’s Eve is just a few days away, and local businesses in Twin Falls are already preparing for the rush.

Here in Twin Falls one of the city’s oldest New Year’s traditions is the Magic Valley Ball Drop at the grain silos on 5th Avenue. The tradition is heading into its 20th year and is being hosted by the recently reopened Lamphouse Theater.

“It’s enjoyable. People seem to like it. We have kept doing it. We have regulars. This time of the year people come visiting their relatives, and if they are here they come and watch it as well,” said event organizer David Woodhouse.

New Year’s Eve is also a time of the year when businesses have all hands on deck. Some restaurants and bars said they are expecting a 20 to 30 percent increase in sales this Saturday. One business preparing for the rush is the Anchor Bistro on Blue Lakes Boulevard.

“So our challenge is almost always space. We are a small and thankfully busy place. We also try to train our staff to be aware, we don’t want to over-serve people, and if we can help people get rides we do,” said Anchor Bistro General Manager Amber Roberts.

Additionally, she said her establishment would have some new items on the drink and food menu this weekend. Anchor Bistro will be open until Midnight on New Year’s eve if business warrants it, and the restaurant expects the surge of business to carry into New Year’s Day, which is on a Sunday this year.

“I think we will still do some pretty good business because of the NFL games we have that day. Also, people sometimes come in, we have $4 Bloody Marys and Mimosas on Sundays, all day,” Roberts said.

Saturday will also be a big day for taxi companies in Twin Falls. D&S Checker Taxi owner Samantha Tarrant is expecting her call volume to be up 100 percent on News Year’s Eve. Her company is expecting to have more than 200 cab fares between 6 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

“Mostly the bars like the Brickhouse area, that’s a big one. Klover Klub, Log Tavern, Whiskey Creek those are the big ones we pick up from,” Tarrant said.

She advises riders to call ahead, as drivers will be about an hour backed up on calls. However, when passengers are picked up they will be able to take advantage of a hometown discount.

“$6 from home to bar, bar to bar, and bar to home anywhere in Twin Falls City limits,” Tarrant said.

