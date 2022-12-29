VIDEO: Good Samaritans help officers lift stolen car off trapped 65-year-old bicyclist

Authorities in California say good Samaritans helped officers pull a car off a 65-year-old bicyclist. (Source: Watsonville Police Department/BODY CAMS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:13 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - Good Samaritans helped officers rescue a cyclist who ended up trapped under a stolen car last week.

The Watsonville Police Department shared body camera footage that captured the intense moments that afternoon as residents joined officers to help free a 65-year-old man from underneath the vehicle.

Authorities said the actions of those at the scene that day saved the man’s life.

The department said officers were approaching the stolen car when the suspect jumped out of the driver’s side and ran off. The moving vehicle then struck the cyclist, trapping him.

According to police, the suspected car thief was eventually caught and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
Carrie Hansen retires.
Longtime City of Twin Falls employee retires after 42 years
Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter.
Employee killed while confronting shoplifter taking ammunition, authorities say
Chobani announces $250,000 gift to the Magic Valley
Chobani announces $250,000 gift to the Magic Valley
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

At least 37 are confirmed dead as a result of the storm in Erie County.
Crime plagues blizzard-buried Buffalo as weather death toll rises
Authorities in California say good Samaritans helped officers pull a car off a 65-year-old...
VIDEO: Good Samaritans help officers pull car off 65-year-old bicyclist
Good Samaritans and firefighters helped rescue a goose from frozen sand after being stuck for...
Rescuers help goose stuck in frozen sand for days
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college...
NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated for lying about his past