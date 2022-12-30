2 killed in rockslide at entrance to Yosemite National Park

FILE - Yosemite National Park is one of the most popular national parks in the U.S.
FILE - Yosemite National Park is one of the most popular national parks in the U.S.(Source: CNN/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A rockslide killed two people earlier this week near the entrance to Yosemite National Park, authorities said.

The deaths occurred at about 9 a.m. Tuesday on El Portal Road, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, KFSN-TV reported Thursday.

Their names and details of their deaths weren’t immediately released.

The rockfall closed a portion of the road near a park entrance for several hours, but it was later reopened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
Two men inured following small explosion in Filer
Two men injured following small explosion in Filer
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Carrie Hansen retires.
Longtime City of Twin Falls employee retires after 42 years

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping,...
Putin, Xi vow closer ties as Russia bombards Ukraine again
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s tax returns to be released Friday after long fight
The Social Security benefit increase is expected to boost monthly payments by more than $140.
Social Security payments to get cost-of-living boost in January
Missiles were fired at Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.
RAW: Aftermath of missile strikes on Kyiv