Man arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with Moscow killings, law enforcement officials say

More details to come when Moscow police officers, ISP, Moscow city leaders and University of Idaho officials hold a press conference at 1 p.m. PST.
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, said Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students, based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.(Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility via AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STROUDSBURG, Pennsylvania (KMVT/KSVT) — 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday morning in Pennsylvania in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students on November 13.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

