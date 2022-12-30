Man arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with Moscow killings, law enforcement officials say

STROUDSBURG, Pennsylvania (KMVT/KSVT) — 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday morning in Pennsylvania in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students on November 13.

More details to come when Moscow police officers, ISP, Moscow city leaders and University of Idaho officials hold a press conference at 1 p.m. PST.

