Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Tips for a successful lawn and garden

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For garden lovers across Idaho, the winter can be a bleak time as you watch and wait to see what will survive the cold Intermountain West winter.

So, how can you prepare your plants for success?

Having perennial plants can make preparations for spring much easier in your yard and garden, but the big question is what will actually survive the colder months?

According to Jennifer Moss at Moss Greenhouses, many people come to her with concerns about how the cold will impact their plants in the ground when in reality Moss says the temperature is less of a concern than some other factors.

“That usually has nothing to do with temperature it actually has everything to do with moisture,” says Moss. “Having snow on the ground this time of year and that insulation layer on the ground is actually a huge positive for the plants because that provides moisture for the plant throughout winter.”

Moss says one of the challenges many face is buying plants from big box stores, which have plants from out of state, rather than local shops, whose plants are better prepared to have sustained success in Idaho’s climate.

“It might cost you a little bit more to buy local, but in the end, if you are buying from any garden center that is buying in from a regional-specific grower, you are setting yourself up for success,” Moss says. “You’re not having to buy the plant twice, or three times, you’re buying the plant once.”

For those looking to establish a successful lawn and garden in 2023, Moss says the best steps to take at this point are to look for local seeds she says they are most widely available in January.

