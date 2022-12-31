Behind the Business: Blast Masters

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Blast Masters held their grand opening event last month at their new location, 260 2nd Ave. South in Twin Falls.

New owner Don Sawyer says there’s just so few things for kids and families to come out and do, Blast Masters is a great addition.

“It’s just a fun place for the kids; everybody has a good time, Sawyer said. “The adults, the children, we offer birthday parties, it’s just a great time for everybody.”

Sawyer says checking in takes little time and you’ll be off to play in no time.

“You wear a wrist band for the time you’re playing, we’ll also hand you, let you pick your nerf guns, get you vested up for which team you’re going to be on and then the teams will come out and battle down with the ref out here,” he added.

Sawyer said the previous owner had a great time participating in the game.

“The previous owner actually offered it up for sale and I asked my son what do you think of this and he said it would be a lot of fun.”

On the Blast Masters website it says if you have a family dispute, it’s the best place to go.

“You can settle it and nobody gets hurt, it’s a lot of fun, it’s a lot of exercise running around it’s a great play activity.”

Blast Masters offers more than just nerf gun play.

“Battles in the arena, birthday party packages.”

Blast Masters’ admission is $12 per hour on the weekend, and $17 unlimited play. They also offer $12 unlimited play on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.