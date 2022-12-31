Bring your pets prior to the NYE fireworks

Cat
Cat(KMVT)
By Kristine Zand
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:02 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —If you live in an area where fireworks are present on holidays, you might want to consider bringing your pets inside.

Director of Twin Falls Animal Shelter Debbie Blackwood says many animals are affected. Dogs, cats and birds can all be frightened by fireworks. Blackwood says it’s a good idea to turn on the television or radio with the volume up during fireworks.

If your dog or cat has anxiety, your veterinarian can prescribe something for them. It’s important to have identification on your animal or a micro chip so that if they get lost they can be returned to their owner.

Loud sounds affect animals like they do humans.

“The PTSD I don’t know that we’ve diagnosed it in animals, but we have in humans. The loud explosions and sounds can bring animals and people back to a real negative experience, so just be mindful,” said Blackwood.

Blackwood says it could take 24 to 48 hours for your animal to recover from fireworks. If they run away, they could spend days in distress.

