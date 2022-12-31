The dangers of icy windshields

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Often, here in Idaho, snow or ice can accumulate on your windshield. If you don’t take the time, or proper measures to remove it, it can become hazardous on the roadway.

“So often we see people who just cleared such a small section of their window in front of their vehicle or barely made an effort to get any of the snow or ice off and when we see that, we identify that as unsafe behavior and we make the traffic stop for that,” said Sgt. Ken Mencl of the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Mencl says the fine for a ticketed windshield is $90.

It’s not just the accumulation of ice and snow on your windshield that puts you in harms way.

“Some of the things we see if we get a huge snow fall is when people fail to clear that snow off the top of their roof when they hit the brakes that snow slides forward and down the windshield and if they’re driving in heavy traffic it’s difficult to pull over at that point and get that snow off the front of the window so that you can see,” said Mencl.

Mencl says leaving your car on unattended is a greater risk.

“A lot of times we see that people will go out and start their vehicle and leave it unattended while it’s running and the vehicle is unlocked, Mencl explained. “We discourage people from doing that because you open yourself up to being a easy target for vehicle theft.”

Mencl tells us the proper way to thaw your vehicle.

“So if you take the time to go out and look to your vehicle in the morning and you use one of these to clear your windshield and your side windows and rear windows and properly let your vehicle thaw, there’s the heat coming from the fan system in your vehicle,” said Mencl.

