Feeding Your Animals the Wrong Foods Can Be Costly

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Some animal owners don’t have restrictions for what they feed their pets.

The director of Twin Falls Animal Shelter says there are many things your animals should not be eating. If you’re going to feed your dog bones, feed it the femur joint and have your butcher arrange it and boil it for six minutes.

Don’t feed your cats chocolate, grapes or raisins. If your animal has eaten something it shouldn’t, have your pet be checked.

“Blotchy gums might start breathing unusually, maybe kicking around and feeling uncomfortable. Otherwise you know your pet pretty good; you know if his behavior is strange, um it all of a sudden has changed, you correlate that with what you fed,” Blackwood exclaimed. “You probably better get on the phone and call your veterinarian,” she added.

Blackwood says veterinarians have gotten very busy. She suggests you form a relationship with one and take your animal for regular check-ups, so it can be seen if something goes wrong.

