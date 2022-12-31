Feeding Your Animals the Wrong Foods Can Be Costly

cat
cat(KMVT)
By Kristine Zand
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Some animal owners don’t have restrictions for what they feed their pets.

The director of Twin Falls Animal Shelter says there are many things your animals should not be eating. If you’re going to feed your dog bones, feed it the femur joint and have your butcher arrange it and boil it for six minutes.

Don’t feed your cats chocolate, grapes or raisins. If your animal has eaten something it shouldn’t, have your pet be checked.

“Blotchy gums might start breathing unusually, maybe kicking around and feeling uncomfortable. Otherwise you know your pet pretty good; you know if his behavior is strange, um it all of a sudden has changed, you correlate that with what you fed,” Blackwood exclaimed. “You probably better get on the phone and call your veterinarian,” she added.

Blackwood says veterinarians have gotten very busy. She suggests you form a relationship with one and take your animal for regular check-ups, so it can be seen if something goes wrong.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Man arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with Moscow killings, law enforcement officials say
Two men inured following small explosion in Filer
Two men injured following small explosion in Filer
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

Alcohol
Fit and Well Idaho: Drunk driving on New Year’s Eve
Minidoka
Friends of Minidoka accepting donations
Friday evening's online weather update {12/30/2022}
Salute to Idaho Agriculture
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Tips for a successful lawn and garden