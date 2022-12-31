Fit and Well Idaho: Drunk driving on New Year’s Eve

Alcohol
Alcohol(KMVT)
By Kristine Zand
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:59 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Many people will be on the road this New Year’s Eve and according to the manager of Magic Valley Paramedics, Stan Flint, so will drunk drivers.

Flint says nationwide, 400 drivers will be killed by drunk drivers this New Year’s and with a total of 46,000 drunk driving related injuries on New Years, you might want to get a taxi.

It’s estimated that 49% of accidents will involve drunk drivers. A toll that will not just effect drivers, but paramedics, police officers, and fire departments as well.

“It’s just it’s devastating to not just the families involved, it’s devastating to the police officers to the fire department to the paramedics, Flint explained. “You know it carries it’s toll, you know one of the reasons why EMS and first responders have mental issues is because what they see the average person should never have to see,” he added.

If you’re going to be drinking, have a designated driver lined up. It’s estimated that there will be a 10 to 20% increase in drunk driving here in the Magic Valley. Not to mention the financial stress it will put on the driver involved in the accident. If you don’t have a designated driver, call a ride share.

