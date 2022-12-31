Friends of Minidoka accepting donations

Minidoka
Minidoka(KMVT)
By Kristine Zand
Dec. 31, 2022
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This past November, Friends of Minidoka launched the 80th anniversary of the establishment of Southern Idaho’s Japanese relocation camp.

Friends of Minidoka is the philanthropic non-profit partner of Minidoka National Historic Site.

They work to preserve, protect and educate about the legacy of the World War II incarceration to the general public and to those with personal and family ties to Minidoka.

Their goal is to raise a total of $442,000. They have raised $300,000 so far.

Robyn Achilles of the friends of Minidoka said there’s many ways you can donate.

“They can give with a one-time donation, they can give with a recurring donation or they can make a multi-year pledge to friends of Minidoka,” said Achilles.

Through a connection with the Inukai Family Foundation, they will match up to 5,000 in donations by December 31. They have raised 2,500 of this match. They are asking survivors, descendants, and allies who are a part of Minidoka to make a donation.

