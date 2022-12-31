St. Luke’s is offering free outpatient clinics for kids that provide suctioning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An increased need for care among kids with respiratory viruses continues throughout Idaho.

St. Luke’s is offering free outpatient clinics for kids that provides suctioning.

Dr. Kenny Bramwell says they brainstormed this a few years ago, after his grandson developed RSV and had the suctioning done in Salt Lake City.

Medical experts predicted in September that it was going to be a bad RSV year for infants and toddlers. That’s when they decided to offer these no-cost outpatient clinics. RSV swells up children’s nasal passages, making it so that they can’t eat when their nasal passages are swollen shut.

“What the suction clinic does for these infants and toddlers is it allows them to stay at home, explained Dr. Bramwell. “We suction their nasal passages clean, they go home because they can eat now and they can drink and they can swallow, whereas before, the suctioning they commonly can’t do any of those things.”

St Luke’s is offering six clinics that do suctioning. Bramwell says they’ve had 250 visits thus far.

“These 250 family visits to happen outside of the emergency department and outside of the waiting in the emergency department and for the most part allowed them to go home, as opposed to a year ago where they would’ve all been E.R. visits and many of them admitted to the hospital just to get suctioned,” said Bramwell.

Bramwell urges that RSV is very contagious. If you’re sick, he insists you stay away from infants and toddlers or wear a mask. During the 18 months of Covid, RSV wasn’t present because Bramwell says masks work.

While these clinics are effective, a medical provider might determine that a child needs additional care in the emergency room.

