KMVT’s top sports moments of 2022

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the last week of 2022, KMVT takes a look back at our 5 top moments in Southern Idaho sports.

Oakley football secures third straight state title: https://www.kmvt.com/video/2022/11/18/recap-oakley-football-claims-third-straight-state-championship/

Minico Storm’s unlikely run to a Class A Legion Baseball state title: https://www.kmvt.com/2022/08/01/minico-storm-win-2022-legion-state-championship/

Kimberly girls volleyball caps off undefeated season with first-ever championship: https://www.kmvt.com/2022/10/30/kimberly-volleyball-wins-first-ever-state-championship/

Burley girls basketball captures state crown: https://www.kmvt.com/2022/02/20/burley-storms-past-skyline-4a-state-title-behind-whitings-record-breaking-performance/

Kimberly boys basketball celebrates 70th anniversary of first state title with a championship of their own: https://www.kmvt.com/2022/03/06/kimberly-wins-first-state-title-70-years-with-record-breaking-defensive-performance/

https://www.kmvt.com/2022/03/09/70-years-apart-kimberly-state-championship-basketball-teams-have-connection/

