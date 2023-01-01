KMVT’s top sports moments of 2022

Take a look back at the 5 top Southern Idaho sports moments of the year
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the last week of 2022, KMVT takes a look back at our 5 top moments in Southern Idaho sports.

Oakley football secures third straight state title: https://www.kmvt.com/video/2022/11/18/recap-oakley-football-claims-third-straight-state-championship/

Minico Storm’s unlikely run to a Class A Legion Baseball state title: https://www.kmvt.com/2022/08/01/minico-storm-win-2022-legion-state-championship/

Kimberly girls volleyball caps off undefeated season with first-ever championship: https://www.kmvt.com/2022/10/30/kimberly-volleyball-wins-first-ever-state-championship/

Burley girls basketball captures state crown: https://www.kmvt.com/2022/02/20/burley-storms-past-skyline-4a-state-title-behind-whitings-record-breaking-performance/

Kimberly boys basketball celebrates 70th anniversary of first state title with a championship of their own: https://www.kmvt.com/2022/03/06/kimberly-wins-first-state-title-70-years-with-record-breaking-defensive-performance/

https://www.kmvt.com/2022/03/09/70-years-apart-kimberly-state-championship-basketball-teams-have-connection/

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Man arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with Moscow killings, law enforcement officials say
Two men inured following small explosion in Filer
Two men injured following small explosion in Filer
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Rupert prepares for the beet drop on New Year's Eve.
4th annual Beet Drop set to kick-off in Rupert this weekend
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day