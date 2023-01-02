St. Luke’s Magic Valley celebrates its first baby of 2023

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Little América Viviana arrived early—both early in the morning and before her due date.

América arrived at 12:41 a.m. on January 1, the first baby born at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in 2023. Weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long, she’s the first child to parents Laura and Edgar of Rogerson, Idaho.

“My due date was January 10,” explained Laura, who hadn’t thought about the possibility of her daughter being Magic Valley’s first baby of the year.

Named by her soccer fan father, América spent New Year’s Day sleeping and eating. All members of the family are doing well, though Edgar admits he came close to passing out while Laura was in labor. “I was able to cut the cord,” he said proudly.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation provided a special gift basket for the 1st 2023 baby with diapers, a diaper bag, a baby blanket, stuffed animals, a onesie and other goodies.

