Residents get creative at Winter Wonderland Extravaganza

penguin
penguin(KMVT)
By Kristine Zand
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:56 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —People were in a creative mood in downtown Twin Falls Sunday, at the Winter Wonderland Extravaganza.

The event was hosted by Hands On, a contemporary paint your own pottery studio.

Participants paid $28 to paint a ceramic penguin, a canvas with a snow flake on it, and a fused glass yeti, Including unlimited hot chocolate and tons of fun.

The event was the owner’s idea, and employee Ellas Pratt said the event was a great way for people to relax and have fun with the family before heading back to work later this week.

“It just kinda helps brighten the mood especially with like it’s gloomy outside and you don’t have anywhere to go if you’re not a skier snowboarder anything it’s fun to just come in have a good time painting and relax with your family,” Pratt said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Man arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with Moscow killings, law enforcement officials say
Two men inured following small explosion in Filer
Two men injured following small explosion in Filer
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Rupert prepares for the beet drop on New Year's Eve.
4th annual Beet Drop set to kick-off in Rupert this weekend
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

América Viviana
St. Luke’s Magic Valley celebrates its first baby of 2023
Sunday evening's online weather update {1/1/2023}
Saturday evening's online weather update {12/31/2022}
Behind the Business: Blast Masters