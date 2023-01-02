Residents get creative at Winter Wonderland Extravaganza

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —People were in a creative mood in downtown Twin Falls Sunday, at the Winter Wonderland Extravaganza.

The event was hosted by Hands On, a contemporary paint your own pottery studio.

Participants paid $28 to paint a ceramic penguin, a canvas with a snow flake on it, and a fused glass yeti, Including unlimited hot chocolate and tons of fun.

The event was the owner’s idea, and employee Ellas Pratt said the event was a great way for people to relax and have fun with the family before heading back to work later this week.

“It just kinda helps brighten the mood especially with like it’s gloomy outside and you don’t have anywhere to go if you’re not a skier snowboarder anything it’s fun to just come in have a good time painting and relax with your family,” Pratt said.

