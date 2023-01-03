Experts explain the guidelines regarding car seats

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital says that most car crashes happen close to your home and are reminding parents about the importance of properly installing and using a car seat.

Studies show that nine out of 10 car seats are used incorrectly.

Experts from St. Luke’s Children’s and the Magic Valley Paramedics are encouraging parents to know the latest guidelines when it comes to keeping your child safe.

All children need to start in a rear-facing car seat, from the minute they are brought home from the hospital.

“We want to make sure we don’t have on any bulky clothing, any swishy, slick material under the harness system, just because if there were to be an accident, then that child could potentially fly through that harness system,” said Katie Barnhill, with St. Luke’s Children’s.

The child should stay in a rear-facing seat as long as possible, as it is the safest option for the child.

“You want to keep them rear-facing, if you think of how a vehicle would interact in a crash, they are going to take that weight of that crash and ride it down, this portion of the car seat will take that,” said Barnhill.

At about 35 to 50 pounds, depending on the car seat, the child should move to a five-point harness forward-facing seat.

“If you get into a car accident, like I said earlier, the harness will take most of that traumatic force, and so it kind of disperses the energy into the whole body instead of just hitting specific points of the body,” said Jennifer Maynard, an EMT.

When the child is the appropriate height and weight, they can then move into a booster seat, many parents move their child too early, however, which is dangerous.

“So the injuries you will see on this kiddo here, there is no back rest for his head, so you’ll see what his head will do because there is nothing to support his little head there,” said Teresa Kelley, with the Magic Valley Paramedics.

St. Luke’s injury prevention offers free car seat checks with their trained technicians, if you have any questions.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.