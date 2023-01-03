Starbucks adds pistachio drink to winter menu

Starbucks now has two pistachio drinks on its winter menu.
Starbucks now has two pistachio drinks on its winter menu.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks launched its winter menu Tuesday with a new offering: the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew.

The handcrafted drink features cold brew with vanilla syrup, topped with pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown-buttery sprinkles.

The new item joins a returning seasonal fan-favorite - the Pistachio Latte, which was first introduced in 2021.

The winter menu also includes the return of the Red Velvet Loaf to the bakery case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Man arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with Moscow killings, law enforcement officials say
Two men inured following small explosion in Filer
Two men injured following small explosion in Filer
América Viviana
St. Luke’s Magic Valley celebrates its first baby of 2023
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber...
Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday
Egyptian officials said an ancient wooden sarcophagus that was featured at the Houston Museum...
Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from US
FILE - Scott Stallings reacts to a shot by Adam Scott, of Australia, on the 18th green during...
Masters invitation goes to the wrong Scott Stallings
Egypt recovers an artifact and a Masters mistaken case of identity. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, TWITTER...
TALAT: Egypt recovers looted artifact, Masters invitation sent to wrong Scott Stallings