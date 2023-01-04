Bellevue contracts with local company for snow removal services due to staffing shortages

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The City of Bellevue is dealing with staffing shortages, like many businesses across the Wood River Valley, and now they are outsourcing a city service that is vital during the winter months.

On Friday morning in Bellevue, Stefan Pappas was doing something he would normally never be doing at this time of the year, he was plowing the city streets.

“We just jumped on it. It was an opportunity for work,” Pappas said.

The owner of Pappas Pumping and Land Development Company says the winter months are normally a slow time of the year for his company, and his crew normally spends the time repairing and upgrading equipment. Pappas said he normally staffs eight employees during the busy time of the year, but during the wintertime, it gets whittled down to one or two.

However, due to the City of Bellevue’s Public Works Department dealing with staffing shortages, his company decided to take on the responsibility of plowing the city streets. The shortage is affording him the opportunity to keep more of his employees on the payroll during winter.

“Come January a lot of times there are layoffs,” said Pappas. “With the amount of snow we had this year, we have not had to do that and keep all our guys on staff and busy. We are not working 60 to 70 hours a week , but we are getting the guys 40 a week.”

The City’s Public Works Department normally has up to seven employees for snow removal operations, but is down to three employees. Working with fewer staff members meant city staff and the council had to rethink how to perform snow removal services this winter. Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman said the staffing shortages are partly due to the lack of affordable housing in Wood River Valley, so in October, the city contracted with Pappas for 24/7 snow removal service in an amount not to exceed $30,000, up until April.

“We advertised in the paper for some part-time plow operators. We advertised that position upwards of $25 an hour with a $500 signing bonus. We received no applications within the month, so we reached out to local landscaping companies,” said Goldman.” Our goal with contracting was to find someone local because having to contract with someone outside the area would just limit our ability to deliver the service.”

Pappas said his crew, which is six of his guys, two city employees, and himself, head out when the snow accumulation reaches three inches. They plow Main Street, the streets nearby and the streets near schools and other critical locations. The City’s top priority streets include Pine St, Ash St, Beech St, 2nd St, and Spruce St from Main to 6th St. Pappas jokingly said he is still getting adjusted to work.

“Dodging cars parked on the side of the road. Dodging mail boxes is a challenge,” said Pappas with a smile.

However he said there are some things the public can do to help him and his crew out. They include:

Removing snow from sidewalks in front of your home and business. The best time to shovel snow is immediately after it falls and before ice can begin to form.

After you clear the sidewalk of snow, consider applying an ice-melting substance. The City recommends the use of Calcium Chloride, (sometimes called “hot melt”) rather than Sodium Chloride (Rock Salt) because it is less damaging to sidewalks and plants. Also, it works at a much lower temperature, so it is more effective in freezing conditions.

If your home or business is at a corner, please remove the snow from the sidewalk ramps so children and other pedestrians can cross the street.

If you can afford one, buy a snow blower, and help your neighbors. Make sure you blow the snow into your yard and not the street.

