Canyon Ridge gets conference win over Jerome; prep basketball scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge boys basketball team picked up their first conference win of the season over Jerome Tuesday night.

Canyon Ridge 51, Jerome 41

Canyon Ridge will play at Twin Falls Friday.

OTHER BOYS SCORES

Preston 65, Twin Falls 55

Century 72, Burley 52

Dietrich 73, Glenns Ferry 40

GIRLS SCORES

Dietrich 57, Glenns Ferry 41

Wendell 57, Valley 38

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.