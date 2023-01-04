Studies show firefighters are more prone to cancer; what precautions do local departments take.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New research shows that firefighters have a high rate of developing cancer, and local fire departments are working to address this new research.

“Our fire fighters are our greatest asset that we have and that’s something that we want to protect,” said Deputy Chief Mitchell Brooks.

New studies are showing that firefighters have a higher risk of developing cancer due to their line of work.

“Lung cancer, melanoma is one, testicular, esophageal,” said Brooks.

Experts are realizing that there are many reasons for the high number of cancer diagnoses.

“The combustion materials and stuff that we are faced with in a structure fire, and then also we take care of hazardous materials, so we have the potential to be exposed there, in stations, and older stations, they have exposure to the exhaust systems and some of the older systems we have in place in our stations,” said Brooks.

With this new research, fire departments are working to help mitigate their risk of breathing in the fumes, the two new fire stations will have designated areas for dirty materials.

“Our new stations that are going to be introduced, that are replacing stations 2 and 3, they are going to have a clean area and dirty area so keeping all the contaminants in one spot, and not tracking it towards our living areas,” said driver Kyle Eldridge.

The bays will also have better ventilation, so the exhaust doesn’t spread to other areas of the station.

Eldridge says he is glad the department takes the precautions so seriously.

“The city, the fire department administration, the IAFF, everyone is really working together over this subject to kind of curb these numbers, and get it, find different means and avenues on how to mitigate this problem,” said Eldridge.

