Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teenager
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:43 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CELINA, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas have issued an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old girl who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.
Alexis Vidler was last seen on Jan. 3 in Celina, Texas, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
She is described to be 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighs about 138 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police said she and an unidentified suspect may be traveling in a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas license plate RYT5102.
Anyone with information regarding Alexis’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Celina Police Department at 972-382-2121.
