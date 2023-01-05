AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game

FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.(AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:41 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(AP) - The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association must approve changes.

The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications.

Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday night needing a win to maintain the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) currently hold that spot. The Bengals (11-4) had a chance to earn that top seed with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

