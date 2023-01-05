CSI basketball teams set for first home game in over a month Thursday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Both CSI basketball teams will play their first home game in over a month Thursday night against Snow College.

The Golden Eagles haven’t played at the CSI gym since December 3.

The women’s team starts their game against the Badgers at 5 p.m., and the men’s team will start at 7 p.m.

Both squads are unbeaten at home this season.

The 17-0 and No. 1/2 CSI men’s basketball team hasn’t lost on their home court since Snow beat them on February 5, 2022.

The CSI women’s basketball team hasn’t lost at home in nearly two years.

The Golden Eagles have won 24 straight after losing to Utah State-Eastern on March 6, 2021.

