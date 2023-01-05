Early morning fire displaces family

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A family in Wendell was displaced Wednesday morning after a fire destroyed their home.

Around 9:30 a.m., fire crews from Gooding, Wendell, and Hagerman responded to a blaze at the mobile home unit.

At this time it is believed the fire started inside the 70 foot long unit, and crews were able to quickly contain the fire before it could spread to nearby structures.

A Gooding fire official said nobody was hurt in the incident, and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Gooding County Sheriff’s Department and Gooding County Ambulance also responded to the scene.

