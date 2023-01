MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the first of two meetings between the Hansen and Murtaugh boys basketball teams this season, the Red Devils defended their home court.

Murtaugh 51, Hansen 41

OTHER SCORES

Lighthouse Christian 50, Carey 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Twin Falls 39, Kimberly 35

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.