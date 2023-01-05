New bus service company needed for river trips in the Middle Fork and Salmon River

New bus service needed.
New bus service needed.(Steve Stuebner)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Floating the Salmon River or the “River of No Return” is a common activity for people during the warmer months.

The people who ran the bus company, which brought people to and from the put-in points of the river, are retiring from their role, and right now, they are looking for a new bus service to take over.

There are about 30 outfitters in Stanley and Salmon that use the buses to take people to the river.

The previous owner had about eight buses running every day between the months of May through September with about 23 people on each ride.

“It’s an enormous part of the economy in these small rural towns in central Idaho, and it really transports a lot of people to and from the wilderness, it’s incredible,” said Colin Hughes, the vice-president of Hughes River Expeditions.

Any company interested in taking the bus service over should contact Colin at colin@hughesriver.com.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Man arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with Moscow killings, law enforcement officials say
Two men inured following small explosion in Filer
Two men injured following small explosion in Filer
América Viviana
St. Luke’s Magic Valley celebrates its first baby of 2023
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Photo of the aftermath of the avalanche
Sawtooth Avalanche Center to offer introduction to avalanches class Thursday
Early morning fire displaces family
Early morning fire displaces family
The grassroots organization looking to relocate 15 conservative counties in Oregon into Idaho ...
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
Wednesday evening's online weather update {1/4/2023}