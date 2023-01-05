New bus service company needed for river trips in the Middle Fork and Salmon River

STANLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Floating the Salmon River or the “River of No Return” is a common activity for people during the warmer months.

The people who ran the bus company, which brought people to and from the put-in points of the river, are retiring from their role, and right now, they are looking for a new bus service to take over.

There are about 30 outfitters in Stanley and Salmon that use the buses to take people to the river.

The previous owner had about eight buses running every day between the months of May through September with about 23 people on each ride.

“It’s an enormous part of the economy in these small rural towns in central Idaho, and it really transports a lot of people to and from the wilderness, it’s incredible,” said Colin Hughes, the vice-president of Hughes River Expeditions.

Any company interested in taking the bus service over should contact Colin at colin@hughesriver.com.

