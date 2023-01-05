Sawtooth Avalanche Center to offer introduction to avalanches class Thursday

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Sawtooth Avalanche Center is passionate about educating people on the dangers of avalanches and what to do to protect yourself when out recreating.

Thursday night, they are offering a free class for people to learn the basics when it comes to recreating in the winter time.

The class is being held at the Community Library in Ketchum from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and participants will learn everything from reading an avalanche forecast, how to use a beacon, shovel, and probe to how an avalanche is triggered.

This class is open to anyone interested.

“We’ve been really lucky in that we’ve had such a huge snowfall year, and with all that snowfall we’ve created a number of weak layers within the snowpack and we’ve had hundreds of recorded avalanched in our forecast area,” said Annie DeAngelo, the education coordinator for the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.

For a full list of classes they offer, visit their website.

