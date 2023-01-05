Sawtooth Avalanche Center to offer introduction to avalanches class Thursday

Photo of the aftermath of the avalanche
Photo of the aftermath of the avalanche(The Sierra Avalanche Center)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Sawtooth Avalanche Center is passionate about educating people on the dangers of avalanches and what to do to protect yourself when out recreating.

Thursday night, they are offering a free class for people to learn the basics when it comes to recreating in the winter time.

The class is being held at the Community Library in Ketchum from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and participants will learn everything from reading an avalanche forecast, how to use a beacon, shovel, and probe to how an avalanche is triggered.

This class is open to anyone interested.

“We’ve been really lucky in that we’ve had such a huge snowfall year, and with all that snowfall we’ve created a number of weak layers within the snowpack and we’ve had hundreds of recorded avalanched in our forecast area,” said Annie DeAngelo, the education coordinator for the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.

For a full list of classes they offer, visit their website.

