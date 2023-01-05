WATCH: These obedient dogs ride their own special bus

Videos of the bus ride show the dogs jump up on their assigned seats, where they are attached by leash. (CNN, @MOE_MOUNTAIN_MUTTS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:11 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A specialty bus for dogs in Alaska is fascinating Internet users everywhere after videos of the dogs getting on the bus and into their assigned seats was posted to social media.

The dog-filled bus ride, seen on TikTok, starts with the passengers climbing up the stairs as the bus driver greets them. The dogs jump up on their assigned seats, where they are attached by leash. Sometimes, they are given a treat of liver.

The bus is operated by Mo Mountain Mutts, a husband and wife team offering dog training and dog walking, in Skagway, Alaska.

Most of the dogs know their assigned seats, said co-owner Mo Thompson.

“The new puppies don’t. They’ll try to just jump in any seat available until we shuffle them back into the ‘licky puppy corner,’ she said.

Some dogs may get their leashes tangled together during the ride, and some are rule-breakers.

“Excuse me, ma’am, your tail is in the aisle. Ma’am, you’re going to have to adjust your butt,” said Thompson to a dog in one video.

The driver’s seat in particular is off limits, despite Bama’s best efforts.

“Who’s honking the horn? Bama!” said Thompson in another video. “Excuse me, ma’am, you’re not driving. Get out of my seat.”

But as the passengers disembark, they are well-behaved, thanks to the team’s work.

“I can’t tell you how many of these dogs were monsters before I started working with them,” Thompson said.

All told, the doggy bus is a success for its passengers and their wagging tails.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Man arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with Moscow killings, law enforcement officials say
América Viviana
St. Luke’s Magic Valley celebrates its first baby of 2023
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

Christian Helger, a 29-year-old ski patroller, died after being ejected from a chairlift shaken...
Utah ski patroller dies after being ejected from chairlift
The sheriff department’s investigation may consider variables including snow, tree health and...
Ski resort employee dies in fall after chairlift accident
Pope Francis honored his predecessor Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by...
RAW: Attendees sing at funeral of former Pope Benedict XVI
Britain's Prince Harry, left, shares a moment with his best man, Prince William the Duke of...
Report: Prince Harry says William attacked him during argument
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI blesses the faithful as he arrives in St. Peter's Square at the...
Pope honors Benedict XVI; thousands mourn at Vatican funeral