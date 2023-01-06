12 accidents with snowplows so far this winter; the challenges of being a plow operator

City plows are out just two days before the new year, trying to clear snow from the latest...
Snow plows have a lot of blind spots as well.(Dakota News Now)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:51 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 12 snowplows have been involved in accidents with motor vehicles across the state so far this winter, which is more than all of last season combined.

When a snowstorm is in the forecast, plow drivers are ready to clear the roads for the public.

“When we are driving down the roads, we generally try to plow one lane, start with one lane, push all the snow off, a lot of times when you are pushing the snow off, you get a lot of snow flipping up onto the windshield,” said Aaron Spencer, a plow operator with ITD.

This winter, many of the plow-related accidents have been from people passing on the right side, many people don’t know that there is a wing plow extending from the right side of the truck.

“To try to clean up our shoulders a little better, helps clean up our ramps a little faster, gets a little more of the snow faster so we can get more of our lane miles clean faster for the public,” said Spencer.

If a plow does get hit, there could be many repercussions from the accident, safety to both drivers, but also damage to the vehicle and the plow truck.

“The first thing we are concerned about is safety, safety of those motorists, and safety of those operators, another thing is the cost, the cost to both the motorists, and the cost to the plows, and if the crash is severe enough it can take the plow completely out of commission,” said Jessica Williams, with ITD.

The law in Idaho states that no person shall drive a vehicle at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent under the conditions and having regard to the actual and potential hazards then existing, meaning your speed can and will change under the current conditions.

“Our drivers are really dedicated to their job, and when we have winter storms come in they can be on 24/7 shifts to try and ensure we keep those roads open and clear, so they are doing their part to keep the roads safe for all motorists, it is really appreciated when motorists help keep our drivers safe as well,” said Williams.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Man arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with Moscow killings, law enforcement officials say
América Viviana
St. Luke’s Magic Valley celebrates its first baby of 2023
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

Early morning fire displaces family
Early morning fire displaces family
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
Students are seen with their hands up after being escorted out of Minico High School.
Possible threat at Minico High School leads to arrest off-campus
KMVT News at 6 (Recurring) - VOD - clipped version