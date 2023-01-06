12 accidents with snowplows so far this winter; the challenges of being a plow operator

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 12 snowplows have been involved in accidents with motor vehicles across the state so far this winter, which is more than all of last season combined.

When a snowstorm is in the forecast, plow drivers are ready to clear the roads for the public.

“When we are driving down the roads, we generally try to plow one lane, start with one lane, push all the snow off, a lot of times when you are pushing the snow off, you get a lot of snow flipping up onto the windshield,” said Aaron Spencer, a plow operator with ITD.

This winter, many of the plow-related accidents have been from people passing on the right side, many people don’t know that there is a wing plow extending from the right side of the truck.

“To try to clean up our shoulders a little better, helps clean up our ramps a little faster, gets a little more of the snow faster so we can get more of our lane miles clean faster for the public,” said Spencer.

If a plow does get hit, there could be many repercussions from the accident, safety to both drivers, but also damage to the vehicle and the plow truck.

“The first thing we are concerned about is safety, safety of those motorists, and safety of those operators, another thing is the cost, the cost to both the motorists, and the cost to the plows, and if the crash is severe enough it can take the plow completely out of commission,” said Jessica Williams, with ITD.

The law in Idaho states that no person shall drive a vehicle at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent under the conditions and having regard to the actual and potential hazards then existing, meaning your speed can and will change under the current conditions.

“Our drivers are really dedicated to their job, and when we have winter storms come in they can be on 24/7 shifts to try and ensure we keep those roads open and clear, so they are doing their part to keep the roads safe for all motorists, it is really appreciated when motorists help keep our drivers safe as well,” said Williams.

