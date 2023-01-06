Behind the Business: Redhawk Gastropub

By Kristine Zand
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Last June Redhawk Gastropub had their grand opening event after a 17-month renovation of their restaurant.

Restaurant manager Rocky Allen says their location makes them unique.

“We’re right on the canyon rim, so you get the great view of the bridge and the canyon and the river down below,” Allen explained. “We offer three different patios during the summertime for viewing of the canyon, great atmosphere, great place to hang out with your friends after work.”

Allen says Redhawk is offering a new menu starting this Friday.

“It’s going to be more seafood inspired, so we have everything from crab legs, lobsters and then we have a great selection of different steak items, pasta items, salads, we have a kids menu, gluten-free menu, a vegetarian menu, so we have something for everybody,” said Allen.

Allen says they offer a relaxed atmosphere for everybody to feel welcomed.

“It offers a gathering place for everyone to come to be part of a little social crowd here at Redhawk,” Allen explained. “We have a great environment for everyone; it’s very laid back, we offer amazing cocktails and food just something for everybody,” said Allen.

Redhawk Gastropub offers 28 beers on tap, to reserve a table contact them directly.

“You can find us on Facebook or look at our website to make reservations you go to Opentable.com,” said Allen.

