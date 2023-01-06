Both CSI basketball teams continue winning ways at home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI basketball teams returned home for the first time in over a month Thursday night, and both came away with wins.

The undefeated CSI men’s basketball team showed why they are one of the top teams in the country, dominating Snow College.

(1) CSI 101, Snow 64

Nate Meithof led the Golden Eagles with 21 points. Isaiah Moses had 19.

CSI is now 18-0.

On the women’s side, the Golden Eagles played through some rust but did enough to beat the Badgers.

(7) CSI 65, Snow 59

Tylie Jones had 16 points, while Livia Knapp added 15 for the Golden Eagles. CSI is now 16-2.

Both CSI squads are back in action Saturday at home against Colorado Northwestern. The women start at 1 p.m. and the men at 3 p.m.

